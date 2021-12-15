PROS (NYSE:PRO) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PROS (NYSE:PRO) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $37.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

PRO stock opened at $33.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05. PROS has a 52-week low of $23.08 and a 52-week high of $51.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.41 and a beta of 1.58.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $62.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.33 million. PROS had a negative return on equity of 123.71% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PROS will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of PROS by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 850,132 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,741,000 after acquiring an additional 35,710 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PROS by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,993 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in PROS by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,963 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in PROS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,589,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in PROS by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,549 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the period.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

