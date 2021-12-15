Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUCY) Short Interest Update

Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUCY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 86.1% from the November 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of PGUCY traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.08. 1,410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,548. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.87 and a 200-day moving average of $4.96. Prosegur Cash has a 1-year low of $2.99 and a 1-year high of $6.85.
Prosegur Cash Company Profile
