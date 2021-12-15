Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUCY) Short Interest Update

Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUCY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 86.1% from the November 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of PGUCY traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.08. 1,410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,548. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.87 and a 200-day moving average of $4.96. Prosegur Cash has a 1-year low of $2.99 and a 1-year high of $6.85.

Prosegur Cash Company Profile

Prosegur Cash, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides cash in transit, cash cycle management, and outsourcing services to finance institutions, businesses, government agencies, central banks, mints, and jewelry stores. The company offers national and international transport services, including collection, transport, custody, and deposit services for funds and other valuables that include jewellery, artworks, precious metals, electronic devices, voting ballots, and legal evidence.

