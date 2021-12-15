ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.08% of ProShares Pet Care ETF worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF by 16.4% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA PAWZ opened at $74.75 on Wednesday. ProShares Pet Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.64 and a fifty-two week high of $84.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.48.

