ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Sets New 1-Year Low at $12.91

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.91 and last traded at $12.91, with a volume of 794 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.99.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.65.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPXU. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 24.5% during the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 32,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 6,471 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 427.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 6,309 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 7.8% during the second quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 223,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 63.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 14,932 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the second quarter valued at $40,000.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

