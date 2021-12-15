Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 10th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th.

Psychemedics has decreased its dividend payment by 70.0% over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ:PMD opened at $7.34 on Wednesday. Psychemedics has a 12-month low of $4.13 and a 12-month high of $8.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.68 million, a P/E ratio of 122.35 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Psychemedics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Psychemedics worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 40.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Psychemedics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Psychemedics Company Profile

Psychemedics Corp. engages in the provision of drug testing services through the analysis of hair samples. It specializes in a five panel drug testing process for cocaine, opioids, Phenyclidine, amphetamines, and marijuana. It offers workplace, school, and personal drug testing services. The company was founded by Werner Baumgartner and Annette Baumgartner on September 24, 1986 and is headquartered in Acton, MA.

