Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 10th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th.
Psychemedics has decreased its dividend payment by 70.0% over the last three years.
Shares of NASDAQ:PMD opened at $7.34 on Wednesday. Psychemedics has a 12-month low of $4.13 and a 12-month high of $8.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.68 million, a P/E ratio of 122.35 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.
Separately, TheStreet raised Psychemedics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.
Psychemedics Company Profile
Psychemedics Corp. engages in the provision of drug testing services through the analysis of hair samples. It specializes in a five panel drug testing process for cocaine, opioids, Phenyclidine, amphetamines, and marijuana. It offers workplace, school, and personal drug testing services. The company was founded by Werner Baumgartner and Annette Baumgartner on September 24, 1986 and is headquartered in Acton, MA.
Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Psychemedics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Psychemedics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.