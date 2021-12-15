PT Aneka Tambang Tbk (OTCMKTS:PAEKY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in November

PT Aneka Tambang Tbk (OTCMKTS:PAEKY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Shares of PAEKY remained flat at $$15.69 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.51. PT Aneka Tambang Tbk has a 52-week low of $9.38 and a 52-week high of $22.85.
About PT Aneka Tambang Tbk
