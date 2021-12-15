Pundi X (NPXS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $858.99 Million

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded up 14.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 15th. One Pundi X coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Pundi X has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. Pundi X has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion and $858.99 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004282 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001137 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00039849 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.72 or 0.00206717 BTC.

About Pundi X

NPXS is a coin. Its genesis date was March 8th, 2018. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,498,693,019 coins and its circulating supply is 236,744,908,115 coins. The official website for Pundi X is pundix.com . The official message board for Pundi X is medium.com/pundix . Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (NPXS) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pundi X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

