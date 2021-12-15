PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.97 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) will announce $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for PVH’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.09. PVH posted earnings of ($0.38) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 618.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PVH will report full year earnings of $9.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.25 to $9.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $10.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.81 to $10.36. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PVH.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. PVH had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on PVH. TheStreet upgraded PVH from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Barclays raised shares of PVH from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of PVH from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on PVH from $134.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PVH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

In other PVH news, Director Henry Nasella bought 960 shares of PVH stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $104.15 per share, for a total transaction of $99,984.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in PVH by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,768,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $835,827,000 after purchasing an additional 618,798 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PVH by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,640,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $822,039,000 after acquiring an additional 140,276 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of PVH by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,297,609 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $338,961,000 after buying an additional 577,900 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of PVH during the 3rd quarter worth about $259,733,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of PVH by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,282,128 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $245,534,000 after buying an additional 39,907 shares in the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PVH opened at $98.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.38. PVH has a 1-year low of $78.76 and a 1-year high of $125.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.15%.

About PVH

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

