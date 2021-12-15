Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC) Lifted by Piper Sandler

Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Bank First in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.32 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.23. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bank First’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.21 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.52 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Bank First from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st.

BFC stock opened at $68.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.57 million, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.34. Bank First has a twelve month low of $64.01 and a twelve month high of $77.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. Bank First had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 36.65%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Bank First’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Bank First’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.14%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Bank First by 698.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank First by 99.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Bank First by 96.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Bank First by 93,950.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Bank First by 9.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.95% of the company’s stock.

About Bank First

Bank First Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services to individual and business customers. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, residential mortgages, consumer loans, credit cards, online banking, telephone banking, and mobile banking.

