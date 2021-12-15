Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Lowered by William Blair

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) – Research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Vail Resorts in a report issued on Friday, December 10th. William Blair analyst R. Sundby now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $5.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $5.65. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Vail Resorts’ Q3 2022 earnings at $8.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.50 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist raised their price target on Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. TheStreet cut Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Vail Resorts from $310.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $328.38.

Shares of MTN opened at $325.42 on Monday. Vail Resorts has a 1 year low of $261.41 and a 1 year high of $376.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $344.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $324.28. The stock has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 95.43 and a beta of 1.22.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.65) by $0.21. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $175.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.63) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.23%.

In other Vail Resorts news, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 4,645 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.73, for a total value of $1,605,915.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Nathan Mark Gronberg sold 175 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.89, for a total value of $60,180.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,018 shares of company stock worth $3,447,214. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vail Resorts during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vail Resorts during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vail Resorts during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vail Resorts during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vail Resorts during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

