Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Price Target Lowered to $80.00 at Morgan Stanley

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $96.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on QTWO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Q2 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Stephens initiated coverage on Q2 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Q2 from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Q2 from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.70.

Shares of Q2 stock traded down $1.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.84. 1,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,420. Q2 has a twelve month low of $69.91 and a twelve month high of $148.56. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of -33.86 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.07.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $126.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.77 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 26.31%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Q2 will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Q2 news, CFO David J. Mehok sold 3,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $240,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John E. Breeden sold 498 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total transaction of $38,226.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,502 shares of company stock worth $14,875,566 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Q2 in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Q2 by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Q2 during the second quarter worth about $91,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Q2 during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Q2 during the third quarter worth about $91,000.

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

