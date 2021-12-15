Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:AVB)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note issued on Thursday, December 9th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.21. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ Q1 2023 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.63 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $176.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $228.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.00.

Shares of AVB stock opened at $244.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78, a P/E/G ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.94. AvalonBay Communities has a 1-year low of $154.84 and a 1-year high of $249.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $237.21 and a 200 day moving average of $226.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Pension Service boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 203,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000,000 after purchasing an additional 19,956 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $807,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 233,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total transaction of $59,030.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total value of $1,218,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.97%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

