Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Chewy, Inc. Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CHWY)

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chewy in a report released on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.04. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Chewy from $71.00 to $46.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Chewy from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their price target on Chewy from $90.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Chewy in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chewy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.45.

Chewy stock opened at $54.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,743.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.37 and a 200-day moving average of $76.09. Chewy has a 52 week low of $50.05 and a 52 week high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Chewy in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chewy by 3,636.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Chewy by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Chewy in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 83,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $6,293,854.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $345,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,633 shares of company stock valued at $8,141,622 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

