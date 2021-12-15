Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for PotlatchDeltic Co. Raised by Seaport Res Ptn (NASDAQ:PCH)

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for PotlatchDeltic in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.42.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $287.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.77 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 33.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PCH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. DA Davidson upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

PCH opened at $59.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 4.69. PotlatchDeltic has a 1-year low of $46.94 and a 1-year high of $65.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.79.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from PotlatchDeltic’s previous special dividend of $3.54. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is 22.91%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCH. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,150,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,522,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 141.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,000,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,623,000 after purchasing an additional 586,356 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,211,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,402,000 after purchasing an additional 366,315 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,899,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $526,149,000 after purchasing an additional 335,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

