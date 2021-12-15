Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Issued By National Bank Financial

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Dollarama in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 8th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.76. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Dollarama’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DOL. Canaccord Genuity set a C$57.00 target price on Dollarama and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. CIBC raised their price target on Dollarama from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. TD Securities raised their price target on Dollarama from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollarama presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$64.50.

TSE DOL opened at C$59.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$17.94 billion and a PE ratio of 30.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,500.70, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$56.91 and its 200 day moving average is C$56.84. Dollarama has a fifty-two week low of C$46.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$60.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.97%.

In related news, Director Gregory David sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.31, for a total value of C$687,688.80. Also, Director Josée Kouri sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.00, for a total transaction of C$952,000.00. Insiders have sold 129,052 shares of company stock valued at $7,268,572 in the last 90 days.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

