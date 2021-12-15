Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Purchased by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 6.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,701 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $4,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Quanta Services by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,766,771 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,337,426,000 after purchasing an additional 92,565 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Quanta Services by 3.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,412,194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $761,893,000 after purchasing an additional 249,086 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Quanta Services by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,625,198 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $419,180,000 after purchasing an additional 58,834 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Quanta Services by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,134,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $283,937,000 after purchasing an additional 72,577 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Quanta Services by 2.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,370,762 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,151,000 after purchasing an additional 31,530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

PWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.73.

In other Quanta Services news, insider James Redgie Probst sold 16,100 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total value of $1,965,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PWR traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.94. 11,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098,603. The company has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.75 and a 52-week high of $124.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.84.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 13.15%. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 6.30%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.