Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFF) Short Interest Up 1,884.9% in November

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 236,200 shares, an increase of 1,884.9% from the November 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International from €33.00 ($37.08) to €36.00 ($40.45) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Raiffeisen Bank International alerts:

Raiffeisen Bank International stock opened at $24.32 on Wednesday. Raiffeisen Bank International has a 1-year low of $23.96 and a 1-year high of $25.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.13.

Raiffeisen Bank International AG engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. The firm offers a range of products including financing, leasing, hedging, trade and export finance, cash management, payment and fund, as well as securities and cards services. It operates through the following segments: Central Europe, Southeastern Europe, Eastern Europe, Group Corporates & Markets, and Corporate Center.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Raiffeisen Bank International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raiffeisen Bank International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.