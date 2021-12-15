Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $6.50 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $9.50. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.84% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of NYSE RYAM opened at $5.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a fifty-two week low of $5.31 and a fifty-two week high of $11.30. The firm has a market cap of $360.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 3.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.72.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $374.00 million for the quarter. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 5.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RYAM. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 148,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 67,362 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,793 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 188.4% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 50,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 32,777 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 184,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 49,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the production and sale of cellulose products, which is a natural polymer commonly used in the production of cell phone and computer screens, filters, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, Pulp and Newsprint, and Corporate.

