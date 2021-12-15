Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $6.50 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $9.50. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.84% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.
Shares of NYSE RYAM opened at $5.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a fifty-two week low of $5.31 and a fifty-two week high of $11.30. The firm has a market cap of $360.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 3.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.72.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RYAM. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 148,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 67,362 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,793 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 188.4% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 50,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 32,777 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 184,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 49,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.60% of the company’s stock.
About Rayonier Advanced Materials
Rayonier Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the production and sale of cellulose products, which is a natural polymer commonly used in the production of cell phone and computer screens, filters, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, Pulp and Newsprint, and Corporate.
