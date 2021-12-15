Razor Network (RAZOR) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2.70 Million

Razor Network (CURRENCY:RAZOR) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 15th. One Razor Network coin can now be bought for $0.0337 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular exchanges. Razor Network has a total market cap of $6.17 million and $2.70 million worth of Razor Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Razor Network has traded down 27.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006549 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004536 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00011101 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003646 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000050 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00041623 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003946 BTC.

About Razor Network

RAZOR is a coin. Razor Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 182,802,446 coins. The Reddit community for Razor Network is https://reddit.com/r/RazorNetwork . Razor Network’s official Twitter account is @razor_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Razor Network is a decentralised oracle network. It consisting of stakers who accept queries from a job queue, perform fetching of information from the real-world, process and aggregate the results and serve them to the requesting application. Stakers are awarded for reporting coherently and penalized for reporting incoherently. Razor Network uses a proof of stake consensus algorithm and a native utility token called RAZOR.RAZOR are needed to be locked to participate as a staker in the network. Stakers are awarded fees as well as block rewards for participating in the network. The amount of staked tokens of the staker determine their influence in the network. The design goals of the Razor network are to ensure the long term sustainability of the oracle and the data feeds it provides, a high degree of decentralization, high economic security in a way that protects both stakers and clients of the oracle from various attacks. Razor Network will be offering 20 million RAZOR tokens (Around 2% of total supply) through a Balancer Liquidity Bootstrapping Pool (LBP) on 4th February 2021 at 1 PM UTC. The event will continue till around 6th February 2021 at 1 PM UTC, or till all RAZOR tokens have been distributed “

