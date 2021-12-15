Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Frontier Communications Parent (FYBR)

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ: FYBR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/14/2021 – Frontier Communications Parent is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “underweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

12/9/2021 – Frontier Communications Parent was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Frontier Communications Parent Inc. offers services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks including video, high-speed internet, advanced voice and Frontier Secure(R) digital protection solutions. Frontier Business(TM) offers communications solutions to small, medium and enterprise businesses. Frontier Communications Parent Inc. is based in NORWALK, Conn. “

12/7/2021 – Frontier Communications Parent was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Frontier Communications Parent Inc. offers services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks including video, high-speed internet, advanced voice and Frontier Secure(R) digital protection solutions. Frontier Business(TM) offers communications solutions to small, medium and enterprise businesses. Frontier Communications Parent Inc. is based in NORWALK, Conn. “

11/25/2021 – Frontier Communications Parent was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Frontier Communications Parent Inc. offers services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks including video, high-speed internet, advanced voice and Frontier Secure(R) digital protection solutions. Frontier Business(TM) offers communications solutions to small, medium and enterprise businesses. Frontier Communications Parent Inc. is based in NORWALK, Conn. “

11/24/2021 – Frontier Communications Parent was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Frontier Communications Parent Inc. offers services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks including video, high-speed internet, advanced voice and Frontier Secure(R) digital protection solutions. Frontier Business(TM) offers communications solutions to small, medium and enterprise businesses. Frontier Communications Parent Inc. is based in NORWALK, Conn. “

11/5/2021 – Frontier Communications Parent had its price target raised by analysts at Moffett Nathanson from $34.00 to $36.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – Frontier Communications Parent had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $34.00 to $36.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Frontier Communications Parent stock traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.71. 44,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,507,596. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.24 and a 1-year high of $35.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.62.

Get Frontier Communications Parent Inc alerts:

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 424,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,430,007.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FYBR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter valued at about $331,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter worth about $396,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter worth about $1,543,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter worth about $905,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.