Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Hits New 12-Month High at $63.96

Shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $63.96 and last traded at $63.96, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.96.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Get Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.60. The stock has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 0.29.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers pharmaceuticals in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, dermatology, over the counter/non-prescription pharmaceuticals, urology, anti-infectives, central nervous system, gastrointestinal, gynecology and obstetrics, musculo-skeletal disorders and analgesia, nutrition and related products, cosmetics, dietary supplements, medical devices, allergy, endocrinology, respiratory, pain management/inflammation, generics, antipyretics and cold preparations, and oncology, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.