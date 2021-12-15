Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $52.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Red Rock Resorts have outperformed the industry so far this year. The trend is likely to continue, given strong third-quarter 2021 results, wherein both earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and improved on a year-over-year basis. The company has been benefiting from ramped-up COVID-19 vaccinations, robust gaming revenues and increased visitation. Also, streamlining of operations, cost-saving efforts, optimization of marketing initiatives, and renegotiating vendor and third-party agreements are adding to the bliss. Capacity restrictions have been adding to the upside. However, COVID-related mitigation and carry costs associated with its closed properties remain a headwind. Also, the company’s high debt level remains a concern.”

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Red Rock Resorts from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Red Rock Resorts has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.00.

NASDAQ:RRR opened at $49.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.23. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 2.42. Red Rock Resorts has a 52 week low of $23.04 and a 52 week high of $58.74.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.40. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 45.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Research analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RRR. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $486,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 104,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,431,000 after acquiring an additional 14,752 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Red Rock Resorts (RRR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.