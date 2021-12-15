ReddCoin (RDD) Trading 50.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 38.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 15th. Over the last week, ReddCoin has traded down 50.9% against the dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $29.29 million and $103,243.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,301.79 or 0.99602804 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00044607 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004985 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $127.18 or 0.00267812 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.20 or 0.00383657 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00009852 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.05 or 0.00132758 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00008167 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001715 BTC.

About ReddCoin

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

