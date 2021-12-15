REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) versus Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Critical Contrast

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) and Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares REE Automotive and Luminar Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REE Automotive N/A N/A N/A Luminar Technologies -2,061.38% -94.03% -70.73%

This is a summary of recent recommendations for REE Automotive and Luminar Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score REE Automotive 1 0 2 0 2.33 Luminar Technologies 0 3 6 0 2.67

REE Automotive presently has a consensus price target of $13.33, suggesting a potential upside of 225.20%. Luminar Technologies has a consensus price target of $28.78, suggesting a potential upside of 90.96%. Given REE Automotive’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe REE Automotive is more favorable than Luminar Technologies.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares REE Automotive and Luminar Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REE Automotive N/A N/A -$9.70 million N/A N/A Luminar Technologies $13.95 million 390.58 -$362.30 million N/A N/A

REE Automotive has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Luminar Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.9% of REE Automotive shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.0% of Luminar Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of REE Automotive shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 43.3% of Luminar Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

REE Automotive Company Profile

REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc. operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries. The Other Component Sales segment engages in the designing, testing, and consulting of non-standard integrated circuits for government agencies and defense contractors. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

