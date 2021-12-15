REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Expected to Post Earnings of $6.14 Per Share

Brokerages expect REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) to post earnings per share of $6.14 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for REGENXBIO’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $9.39 and the lowest is $1.78. REGENXBIO posted earnings per share of ($1.24) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 595.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that REGENXBIO will report full-year earnings of $2.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.13) to $5.46. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($3.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.97) to ($2.10). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for REGENXBIO.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.50). REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 228.08% and a negative return on equity of 44.70%. The company had revenue of $30.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGNX opened at $32.13 on Friday. REGENXBIO has a 12 month low of $27.02 and a 12 month high of $50.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.62. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92.

In other news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Allan M. Fox sold 48,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $2,172,414.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,233 shares of company stock worth $2,295,699. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in REGENXBIO during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in REGENXBIO by 29.3% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in REGENXBIO by 1,558.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in REGENXBIO by 92.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in REGENXBIO by 4,796.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

