Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Shares Bought by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,505 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $12,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RS. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RS shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.89.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $156.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.38 and its 200-day moving average is $153.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 4.25. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1 year low of $114.26 and a 1 year high of $181.21. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.98.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.20. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 20.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

In related news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 5,598 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.93, for a total value of $923,278.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $707,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

