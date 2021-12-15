renDOGE Trading Up 0.5% This Week (RENDOGE)

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. In the last seven days, renDOGE has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One renDOGE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000348 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. renDOGE has a total market capitalization of $526,450.79 and approximately $19,241.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00055979 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,030.31 or 0.08208445 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.27 or 0.00077937 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,155.29 or 1.00113445 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.42 or 0.00053806 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002606 BTC.

renDOGE Coin Profile

renDOGE’s genesis date was January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject . renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

Buying and Selling renDOGE

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renDOGE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy renDOGE using one of the exchanges listed above.

