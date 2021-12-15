Republic Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.308 per share by the bank on Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

Republic Bancorp has increased its dividend by 31.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 23 years. Republic Bancorp has a payout ratio of 42.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of RBCAA stock opened at $53.70 on Wednesday. Republic Bancorp has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $57.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.61.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $70.30 million during the quarter. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 27.12%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 3.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Republic Bancorp by 81.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Republic Bancorp by 120.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,576 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 424,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Hovde Group lowered Republic Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Republic Bancorp Company Profile

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. Its services include personal, business, mortgages, lending, treasury management, and private banking. It operates through the following business segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

