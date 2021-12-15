Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Equity LifeStyle Properties (ELS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE: ELS):
- 12/14/2021 – Equity LifeStyle Properties was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $93.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/8/2021 – Equity LifeStyle Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed, real estate investment trust. “
- 12/6/2021 – Equity LifeStyle Properties was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed, real estate investment trust. “
- 11/30/2021 – Equity LifeStyle Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed, real estate investment trust. “
- 11/25/2021 – Equity LifeStyle Properties was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed, real estate investment trust. “
- 11/23/2021 – Equity LifeStyle Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $94.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed, real estate investment trust. “
- 11/17/2021 – Equity LifeStyle Properties was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed, real estate investment trust. “
- 10/25/2021 – Equity LifeStyle Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $96.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed, real estate investment trust. “
- 10/20/2021 – Equity LifeStyle Properties had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $82.00 to $85.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
NYSE ELS opened at $83.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.52. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.27 and a twelve month high of $88.47. The company has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 58.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $332.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.09 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 21.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 174,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.71% of the company’s stock.
Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.
