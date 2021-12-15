Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Equity LifeStyle Properties (ELS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE: ELS):

12/14/2021 – Equity LifeStyle Properties was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $93.00 price target on the stock.

12/8/2021 – Equity LifeStyle Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed, real estate investment trust. “

12/6/2021 – Equity LifeStyle Properties was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed, real estate investment trust. “

11/30/2021 – Equity LifeStyle Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed, real estate investment trust. “

11/25/2021 – Equity LifeStyle Properties was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed, real estate investment trust. “

11/23/2021 – Equity LifeStyle Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $94.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed, real estate investment trust. “

11/17/2021 – Equity LifeStyle Properties was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed, real estate investment trust. “

10/25/2021 – Equity LifeStyle Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $96.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed, real estate investment trust. “

10/20/2021 – Equity LifeStyle Properties had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $82.00 to $85.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

NYSE ELS opened at $83.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.52. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.27 and a twelve month high of $88.47. The company has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 58.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc alerts:

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $332.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.09 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 21.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 174,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

Recommended Story: Market News Sentiment in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.