Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Harbour Energy (HBRIY)

12/15/2021 – Harbour Energy was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

12/15/2021 – Harbour Energy was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/9/2021 – Harbour Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Harbour Energy plc is an independent oil and gas company. Harbour Energy plc, formerly known as Premier Oil plc, is based in UK. “

12/7/2021 – Harbour Energy was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/24/2021 – Harbour Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Harbour Energy plc is an independent oil and gas company. Harbour Energy plc, formerly known as Premier Oil plc, is based in UK. “

10/29/2021 – Harbour Energy had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

10/21/2021 – Harbour Energy was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating.

Shares of Harbour Energy stock opened at $5.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.10. Harbour Energy plc has a one year low of $4.19 and a one year high of $10.50.

Harbour Energy Plc is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration and production of upstream oil and gas. It focuses its operations in Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Norway. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

