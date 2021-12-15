ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Bought by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,788 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RMD. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in ResMed in the third quarter worth about $425,000. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in ResMed in the third quarter worth about $507,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ResMed by 25.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 55,763 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,697,000 after purchasing an additional 11,234 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in ResMed by 13.7% in the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 81,215 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,404,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in ResMed by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 17,522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 65.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.33, for a total value of $627,192.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.92, for a total value of $662,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,403 shares of company stock valued at $10,568,757 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMD opened at $256.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.31. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.37 and a fifty-two week high of $301.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $259.82 and its 200-day moving average is $260.85.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.16. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $904.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 49.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RMD shares. CLSA raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Macquarie raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of ResMed from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.13.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

