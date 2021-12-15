Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $19.00

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.00 and last traded at $18.99, with a volume of 177251 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.58.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Retail Opportunity Investments from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $71.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.14 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 18.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,583,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,185,000 after acquiring an additional 369,859 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,182,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,861,000 after purchasing an additional 107,959 shares during the period. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,863,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,647,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,127,000 after purchasing an additional 377,251 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,593,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,793,000 after purchasing an additional 224,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

About Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

