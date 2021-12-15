REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.75.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on REVG. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of REV Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. TheStreet raised REV Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on REV Group from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised REV Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of REV Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of REV Group by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of REV Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in shares of REV Group by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of REV Group by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About REV Group
REV Group, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency; Commercial; and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products.
