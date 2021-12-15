REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Shares Gap Down to $15.93

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.93, but opened at $13.62. REV Group shares last traded at $13.40, with a volume of 2,569 shares trading hands.

REVG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised REV Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised REV Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on REV Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on REV Group from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $813.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 2.42.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of REV Group by 9.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,582 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of REV Group during the third quarter worth approximately $6,256,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of REV Group during the third quarter worth approximately $5,638,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of REV Group by 150.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of REV Group by 149.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 155,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 93,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency; Commercial; and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products.

