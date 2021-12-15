REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Shares Gap Down to $15.93

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.93, but opened at $13.62. REV Group shares last traded at $13.40, with a volume of 2,569 shares trading hands.
REVG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised REV Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised REV Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on REV Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on REV Group from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.80.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $813.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 2.42.
REV Group Company Profile (NYSE:REVG)
REV Group, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency; Commercial; and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products.
