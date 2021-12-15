Reviewing Mail.ru Group (OTCMKTS:MLRYY) and Sun Hung Kai Properties (OTCMKTS:SUHJY)

Mail.ru Group (OTCMKTS:MLRYY) and Sun Hung Kai Properties (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mail.ru Group and Sun Hung Kai Properties’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mail.ru Group $1.39 billion 2.13 -$288.71 million ($1.02) -12.16 Sun Hung Kai Properties $10.99 billion 3.21 $3.45 billion N/A N/A

Sun Hung Kai Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Mail.ru Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Sun Hung Kai Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Mail.ru Group and Sun Hung Kai Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mail.ru Group -15.47% -9.91% -6.05% Sun Hung Kai Properties N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Mail.ru Group and Sun Hung Kai Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mail.ru Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Sun Hung Kai Properties 0 1 0 0 2.00

Mail.ru Group presently has a consensus target price of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 117.74%. Given Mail.ru Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Mail.ru Group is more favorable than Sun Hung Kai Properties.

Risk and Volatility

Mail.ru Group has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sun Hung Kai Properties has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sun Hung Kai Properties beats Mail.ru Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mail.ru Group

Mail.ru Group Ltd. engages in the development of Internet communications and entertainment services. It operates through following segments: Email, Portal and IM; VK; Social Networks; Online Games; and Search, E-commerce and Other Services. The Email, Portal and IM segment includes email, instant messaging services, and the Mail.ru portal together with media projects. The VK segment includes the VK.com social network. The Social Networks segment includes OK and My World social networks. The Online Games segment comprises mobile, client-based, browser-based and social games. The Search, E-commerce and Other Services segment includes search services, e-commerce, esports business and certain other projects. The company was founded by Yuri Bentsionovich Milner and Dmitry Grishin on May 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Limassol, Cyprus.

About Sun Hung Kai Properties

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited develops and invests in properties for sale and rent in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It develops and sells properties, including residential estates, offices, shopping malls, industrial buildings, and hotels and serviced suites. As of June 30, 2020, the company's land bank comprised 57.5 million square feet of gross floor area in Hong Kong; and 68.1 million square feet of gross floor area in Mainland China. It also provides property management services; construction-related services, including landscaping, electrical and fire prevention systems, and construction plant and machinery leasing; and insurance products to individuals and businesses comprising householder's comprehensive, fire, employees' compensation, travel, personal accident, motor vehicles, contractors' all risks, third party liability, and property all risks. In addition, the company offers voice, multimedia, and mobile broadband services; and data center services, including infrastructure, facility management, server co-location, and other value-added services. Further, it manages car parks, tunnels, bridges, and toll roads; offers transport facilities for private and the public sectors; operates an expressway; provides public bus transportation services; and offers airport freight forwarding and aviation support services. Additionally, the company provides container handling and storage, container freight station, and other port-related services; operates department stores and supermarkets; and offers mortgage and other loan financing facilities, as well as asset and project management, architectural and engineering, cleaning, and secretarial services. It also engages in club and road management activities. The company was formerly known as Sun Hung Kai (Holdings) Limited and changed its name to Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited in March 1973. Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited was incorporated in 1972 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

