Reviewing SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) and BlackRock MuniYield Fund (NYSE:MYD)

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) and BlackRock MuniYield Fund (NYSE:MYD) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.8% of SuRo Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.1% of BlackRock MuniYield Fund shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of SuRo Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of BlackRock MuniYield Fund shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares SuRo Capital and BlackRock MuniYield Fund’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SuRo Capital $1.82 million 180.43 $75.34 million $9.18 1.24 BlackRock MuniYield Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

SuRo Capital has higher revenue and earnings than BlackRock MuniYield Fund.

Profitability

This table compares SuRo Capital and BlackRock MuniYield Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SuRo Capital 10,823.94% -2.83% -2.53% BlackRock MuniYield Fund N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

SuRo Capital pays an annual dividend of $8.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 70.1%. BlackRock MuniYield Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.67 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. SuRo Capital pays out 87.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for SuRo Capital and BlackRock MuniYield Fund, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SuRo Capital 0 0 3 0 3.00 BlackRock MuniYield Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

SuRo Capital presently has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 57.76%. Given SuRo Capital’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe SuRo Capital is more favorable than BlackRock MuniYield Fund.

Volatility and Risk

SuRo Capital has a beta of 1.96, meaning that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SuRo Capital beats BlackRock MuniYield Fund on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SuRo Capital

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company. The fund may also invest in select publicly-traded equity securities of companies that otherwise meet its investment criteria. It seeks to invest in the technology subsectors of social/mobile marketplaces, sustainability, cloud computing and big data, social media, mobile computing and applications, software as a service, Internet commerce, green technology and education technology. The fund invests in the form of non-controlling equity and equity-related investments, including common stock, warrants, preferred stock and similar forms of senior equity, which may or may not be convertible into a portfolio company's common equity, and convertible debt securities with a significant equity component. It will invest in companies based in United States. It generally invests in companies with a market value of over $100 million. Typically, the firm exits its position within 18 months of going public, or 12 months after any relevant lock-up has expired.

About BlackRock MuniYield Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management by investing primarily in a portfolio of long-term municipal bonds. The company was founded on November 29, 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

