Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Shares Gap Up to $24.63

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.63, but opened at $25.43. Revolution Medicines shares last traded at $25.15, with a volume of 1,038 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RVMD shares. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Revolution Medicines from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Revolution Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.83.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.94.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.10). Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 587.91% and a negative return on equity of 26.76%. The business had revenue of $1.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the third quarter valued at $48,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 23.3% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 64.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Revolution Medicines by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

