Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) Given a €110.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €110.00 ($123.60) target price on Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €119.00 ($133.71) target price on shares of Rheinmetall in a report on Monday, November 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €116.00 ($130.34) target price on shares of Rheinmetall in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Nord/LB set a €83.00 ($93.26) price target on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($123.60) price target on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €113.00 ($126.97).

Rheinmetall stock opened at €81.26 ($91.30) on Tuesday. Rheinmetall has a 1 year low of €76.28 ($85.71) and a 1 year high of €93.80 ($105.39). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €84.65 and a 200 day moving average price of €83.18. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.70, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

