Rigel Finance (RIGEL) Price Down 19.4% Over Last Week

Rigel Finance (CURRENCY:RIGEL) traded down 38.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 15th. Rigel Finance has a total market cap of $7,264.87 and $7.00 worth of Rigel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rigel Finance has traded down 19.4% against the dollar. One Rigel Finance coin can now be bought for about $1.73 or 0.00003589 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.68 or 0.00053733 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,806.72 or 0.07966422 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.56 or 0.00076512 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,914.79 or 1.00272513 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.96 or 0.00052225 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Rigel Finance was first traded on December 7th, 2020. Rigel Finance’s total supply is 5,978 coins and its circulating supply is 4,199 coins. Rigel Finance’s official Twitter account is @RigelFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “RigelFinance is an automated market-making (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain. “

