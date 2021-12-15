Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,300 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $14,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 325.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 282.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $589,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.71.

NYSE:RHI opened at $106.49 on Wednesday. Robert Half International Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.47 and a twelve month high of $120.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.44 and a 200-day moving average of $101.75. The firm has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 1.56.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Robert Half International had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 42.19%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.48%.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.