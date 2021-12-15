Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Down 10.1%

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) shares fell 10.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $94.54 and last traded at $96.76. 264,824 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 11,840,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.67.

A number of brokerages have commented on RBLX. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Roblox from $88.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist decreased their price objective on Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on Roblox from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.77.

Get Roblox alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.94.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 108.53% and a negative net margin of 24.52%. The business had revenue of $637.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.47 million. The company’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roblox news, major shareholder Hybrid 2 L.P. Altos sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $2,001,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $2,970,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 487,525 shares of company stock worth $50,539,259.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the third quarter worth $26,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the third quarter worth $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the second quarter worth $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the second quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.51% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Company Profile (NYSE:RBLX)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.