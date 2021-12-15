ROOBEE Price Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. During the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One ROOBEE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. ROOBEE has a total market capitalization of $12.74 million and $1.33 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ROOBEE alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00012454 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $87.19 or 0.00177829 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001096 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000116 BTC.

ROOBEE Profile

ROOBEE (CRYPTO:ROOBEE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,952,518 coins. ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io . ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

Buying and Selling ROOBEE

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROOBEE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ROOBEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ROOBEE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ROOBEE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.