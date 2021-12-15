Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Position Increased by American Research & Management Co.

American Research & Management Co. lifted its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 32,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 26,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,010,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $475,345,000 after acquiring an additional 166,860 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROP traded up $5.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $471.97. 2,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,194. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $476.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $473.84. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $365.23 and a twelve month high of $505.00. The stock has a market cap of $49.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.35%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ROP. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $487.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $506.16.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.50, for a total value of $951,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,500 shares of company stock worth $1,685,185 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

