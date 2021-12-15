Rotork plc (LON:ROR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Rotork plc (LON:ROR) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 404.30 ($5.34).

ROR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Rotork from GBX 425 ($5.62) to GBX 410 ($5.42) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rotork to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 335 ($4.43) to GBX 395 ($5.22) in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 424 ($5.60) price target on shares of Rotork in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.62) target price on shares of Rotork in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 424 ($5.60) target price on shares of Rotork in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

ROR stock traded up GBX 3.15 ($0.04) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 349.35 ($4.62). The company had a trading volume of 2,379,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,736. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.47. Rotork has a 52-week low of GBX 298.40 ($3.94) and a 52-week high of GBX 381.40 ($5.04). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 352.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 347.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

