Router Protocol Hits One Day Volume of $435,698.00 (ROUTE)

Router Protocol (CURRENCY:ROUTE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 15th. Router Protocol has a market cap of $30.91 million and approximately $435,698.00 worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Router Protocol has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. One Router Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.20 or 0.00008880 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Router Protocol Profile

Router Protocol’s genesis date was January 12th, 2021. Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,363,610 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Router Protocol is a cross-chain liquidity aggregator governance token. Router Protocol is working to integrate multiple blockchains together in the ecosystem to ignite the revolution of cross-chain liquidity. The idea is to allow its community to earn $ROUTE tokens irrespective of which blockchains they use. So far it has integrated three blockchains in the $ROUTE eco-system and each chain will get an equal number of $ROUTE token rewards for staking their LP tokens. “

Buying and Selling Router Protocol

