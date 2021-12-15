Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $128.53

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$128.53 and traded as high as C$130.44. Royal Bank of Canada shares last traded at C$128.48, with a volume of 5,796,260 shares traded.

RY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC reduced their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Cormark reduced their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$146.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$141.94.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$130.39 and a 200 day moving average of C$128.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$185.66 billion and a PE ratio of 11.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.06%.

In other news, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$126.24, for a total transaction of C$69,558.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$522,507.36. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$131.68, for a total value of C$700,799.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$773,355.47. Insiders sold a total of 17,053 shares of company stock worth $2,222,843 in the last ninety days.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile (TSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

