Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Short Interest Up 396.3% in November

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 119,600 shares, a growth of 396.3% from the November 15th total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 195,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

RVT traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.59. 4,952 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,957. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.89. Royce Value Trust has a 1 year low of $15.76 and a 1 year high of $20.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.92%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RVT. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Royce Value Trust by 54.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7,061 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Royce Value Trust during the third quarter valued at $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Royce Value Trust during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Royce Value Trust by 41.4% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Royce Value Trust during the second quarter valued at $165,000. 27.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royce Value Trust Company Profile

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

