Rubicon Organics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROMJF) Short Interest Update

Rubicon Organics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROMJF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 69.8% from the November 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Rubicon Organics from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

ROMJF stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $1.38. 12,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,646. Rubicon Organics has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $3.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.91.

Rubicon Organics, Inc engages in the building of super-premium organic cannabis brands. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Canada and Corporate. Its brand includes 1964 Supply Co The company was founded by Jesse McConnell and Peter Doig on May 15, 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

