Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Price Target Cut to €137.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €145.00 ($162.92) to €137.00 ($153.93) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Safran from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays cut their target price on Safran from €134.00 ($150.56) to €130.00 ($146.07) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Safran in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $102.00.

OTCMKTS SAFRY opened at $28.21 on Tuesday. Safran has a 52 week low of $27.58 and a 52 week high of $38.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Safran SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft, defense and communication equipment and technologies. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, Defense & Aerosystems and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, tactical missiles and drones.

