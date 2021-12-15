Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.86

Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$6.86 and last traded at C$6.96, with a volume of 241115 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.05.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SSL. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Sandstorm Gold to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$7.00 price objective on Sandstorm Gold and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Sandstorm Gold to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sandstorm Gold to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.69.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$7.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.34 billion and a PE ratio of 37.30. The company has a quick ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 9.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

In related news, Director David Awram sold 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.50, for a total transaction of C$153,832.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 592,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,449,421.76.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

